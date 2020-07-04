The next Maria Sharapova? Amanda Anisimova has ambitions of her own | Tennis News







Amanda Anisimova (L) has been dubbed the next Maria Sharapova

“It gives me confidence when people compare me to her.” This teenage star has been dubbed since the natural successor to Maria Sharapova, in her own future she just really wants to be called Amanda Anisimova.

The similarities involving the pair are uncanny but since Sharapova announced her retirement from the game, all eyes have turned to Anisimova.

Tennis notoriously has a pressure-cooker atmosphere behind the scenes with agents, media and fans wanting a piece of tennis’ next big superstar. But if the temperature hits boiling point, players like Anisimova remain the calmest in the space – and she’s only 18.

Born in Freehold, New Jersey, to Russian-born parents, Anisimova moved to Miami with her family at the age of three. Her raw talent was nurtured. Already a finalist in the French Open girls’ singles, in 2017 she won the usa Open junior title without dropping a group, beating yet another gifted teenager, Coco Gauff, in the ultimate.

Anisimova reached a career-high ranking of No 21 in the world. She is currently No 28

A year later and Anisimova scored her first top 10 victory at Indian Wells, against Petra Kvitova, at the age of 16.

After attaining the fourth round of the Australian Open last year, the then 17-year-old Anisimova dethroned defending champ Simona Halep at the French Open to get the first gamer born inside the 2000s to get to a major semi-final.

Although she would carry on to lose towards the eventual champ, Ashleigh Barty, in the last several, a superstar was born.

We still have the differences when it comes to folks comparing myself to her it’s a massive compliment. Anisimova upon being in comparison to Sharapova

Anisimova, talking from her apartment within Miami the location where the summer temperature ranges are attaining 33 levels celsius in addition to an uncomfortable 74 per cent moisture, says the girl doesn’t sense any extra pressure of being labeled the next Sharapova.

“I don’t feel like there’s any pressure,” Anisimova said. “It’s actually great and gives us a little bit of confidence men and women compare myself to her and point out those sorts of items.

“She’s an amazing sportsperson and has accomplished it was so serious to have folks believe in myself like that is actually nice in my own future In search of to be the next Amanda.

“We still have our differences but when it comes to people comparing me to her it’s a huge compliment.”

Like Sharapova, Anisimova is an promoters dream. She recently authorized a multi-year partnership along with Therabody, the Los Angeles-based tech health and fitness company in whose percussive massage device will be widely used simply by elite sportsmen the world over. Her presence upon social media is 1 of why so many online businesses are keen to be able to sign her up.

Anisimova currently has validation deals with Nike and Gatorade, boosting her global attractiveness.

She openly confesses that the girl has needed to mature considerably quicker than the majority of athletes to be able to cope with the particular intensity of the press.

“Yes, I definitely think that you mature quicker when there’s a lot of media interest,” Anisimova mentioned. “You just have to be aware of what you say and how you act, so in a way, yes. But also growing up playing tennis you learn a lot about independence and maturing quickly so that kind of prepared me for that.”

The American is the second-youngest player positioned in the WTA top 100

Anisimova, who has taken time for you to enjoy the sport again adopting the sudden dying her dad and trainer, Konstantin, came back to rugby at the particular start of the year before the pandemic hit.

She has liked an interesting lockdown experience, shelling out a lot of it cosying up to her dog, Miley. Anisimova will be understandably afraid she will encounter separation stress once the traveling starts once more.

After winning her maiden subject on clay-based in Bogota last year, Anisimova declared that will she has been “just getting started”.

Anisimova’s two-handed backhand is arguably her most potent system

Her next aim is to succeed at the ALL OF US and French Opens with all the tournament in Flushing Meadows in New York as a result of take place nowadays at the end of August.

She extra: “I’m genuinely looking forward to that if that will ends up occurring. Playing with out fans will likely be difficult in addition to coming to France after the operate last year will probably be nice.

“But towards the end of your day we have to consider the fact that a minimum of I’m enjoying and the competition is happening therefore i just have to end up being thankful to this.”

