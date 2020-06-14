The next Greatest Generation (opinion)

Their promise is something of a surprise. As commentators like Charlotte Alter have recognized, Millennials and Gen Z have endured a number of punishing, very nearly knock-out blows growing up. They have survived 9/11 and subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Two sharp recessions have left them with the worst economic prospects in decades. Millions have shouldered the burden of ever-increasing college debt. Recently, the worldwide pandemic have not only locked them down socially but left them with a prospect of returning to college life that’ll be unrecognizable. President John F. Kennedy way back when noted that “life is unfair,” but does that apply to entire generations?

To many, this succession of devastating events would prove discouraging and, indeed, these generations have struggled with mental health challenges at a distressing rate. But what we’ve been seeing is that many Millennials and Gen Zers will also be resilient, persistent and sick and tired of the longstanding history of inequity within our society. They want to be element of a movement to make life fairer, beginning with justice for black Americans.

Commentators on the best relentlessly attacked its supporters. In 2016, only 27% of Americans viewed Black Lives Matter favorably. But events of recent months, stretching from Covid-19 to the devastation of the economy and the killing of George Floyd, brought emotions to the boiling point. And #BlackLivesMatter became a galvanizing force. A YouGov poll taken June 9-10 demonstrates public approval has shot up to 57%

Generational activism now transcends racial groupings. Lara Putnam, a historian who studies grassroots organizing at the University of Pittsburgh, told Time that, “communities of color are stepping forward in outrage and saying we can’t let this keep happening. But also, there’s a young generation of white people who see that vision and are being mobilized to no longer just treat this as somebody else’s problem.” Long-time observers can well remember how many white people were tentative about joining the civil rights protests of the 1960s. In recent days, however, Fisher’s team of researchers unearthed that 61% of protesters surveyed in New York City and 65% in Washington, DC, were white.

In Minneapolis, 18-year-old Ranay Barton reflected the change in attitude when she went downtown to a memorial for Floyd. “The first thing that ran through my mind was to be mad at white people,” she told The New York Times. “When things like this happen, you tend to segregate yourself. But seeing all the support and solidarity calmed me down. All these people are different colors, from different places, coming together for a purpose. I feel like the world should be like that.”

The activism of these younger generations stems, in part, from being more distraught about by our systematic inequities than their older counterparts. According to the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), almost two-thirds of young Americans say the police killings of African American men are element of a broader problem, weighed against 43% of seniors. What is more, among white Americans alone, a Pew Research Center study found 51% of these between ages 18 and 29 believe we have maybe not done enough to assure equal rights for black Americans; only 28% of whites ages between 50 and 64 would say exactly the same.

While there is much that is encouraging, the path ahead for the young, emerging leaders of today will probably be long and torturous. Resistance won’t disappear without a fight. As the civil rights leaders of the 1960s and ’70s discovered, the arc of history might bend toward justice — but it often needs a lot of help.