The next Girl Scouts cookie flavor to grace your mouth: French toast

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America on Tuesday announced that Toast-Yay!, a brand-new flavor, will be included to the 2021 cookie season lineup. The bread-shaped cookies appear like mini pieces of French toast topped with icing.

Due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts began offering consumers the option to purchase cookies online through their Girl Scouts Cookie Care or contribute cookies to neighborhoods in requirement.

Next year, the youth company stated it will “again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative ‘virtual cookie booths’ on social media (with parental supervision).”

Girl Scout cookie season formally starts in January– so this alluring reward is simply a tease at this moment. But a minimum of 2020 brought some sweet news to look forward to.