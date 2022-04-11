Today, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of Armenia Frank Hans Danenberg Castelianos (residence in Moscow) presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post and expressed confidence that Frank Hans Dunenberg Castelianos would best serve his experience and professional abilities during the tenure of the Armenian-Dominican relations.

The ambassador assured that he would make every effort to further enrich and advance the agenda of relations between the two countries.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of activating bilateral relations and developing cooperation. The development of the tourism sector between the two countries was especially mentioned, citing the abolition of the visa regime between the two countries and the establishment of direct air communication.