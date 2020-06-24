The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest, has been canceled due to the pandemic

But like so many elements of standard life, the world’s largest marathon has fallen sufferer to the pandemic.

The race, set to happen November, has been canceled due to well being and security considerations, organizers mentioned Wednesday.

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” mentioned Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, the occasion’s organizers.

The group mentioned it can ship further info straight to registered runners. They may have an possibility to declare a refund or defer their entry to a special yr.