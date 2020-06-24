The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest, has been canceled due to the pandemic

But like so many elements of standard life, the world’s largest marathon has fallen sufferer to the pandemic.
The race, set to happen November, has been canceled due to well being and security considerations, organizers mentioned Wednesday.
“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” mentioned Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, the occasion’s organizers.
The group mentioned it can ship further info straight to registered runners. They may have an possibility to declare a refund or defer their entry to a special yr.
The marathon will now happen on November 7, 2021.
“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” mentioned Mayor Bill de Blasio.
This marathon started in 1970 and has grown to grow to be the world’s largest marathon. Last yr, greater than 53,000 runners crossed the end line.
The marathon is simply the newest of the massive ticket operating occasions which have been known as off this yr.
The 2020 Boston Marathon has been canceled, and it’ll grow to be a digital race for the first time in the occasion’s historical past. The occasion had beforehand been postponed from April 20 to September 14.
London canceled its marathon, as did Paris and Tokyo.