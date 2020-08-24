The New World of Live Events: Learning in a Pandemic with VR

Learning in a Pandemic with VR

A Live Event Case Study

Do you depend upon live occasions to provide learning experiences? When Zoom will not suffice, and cancellations appear unavoidable, reconsider!

Michael Getz, President of Illumina Interactive Learning, will show how an on-site health care convention for the Center for Information & Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) was changed into an interesting virtual experience when their AWARE for All – Chicago occasion was at first canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Using CenarioVR, Illumina produced a virtual option that felt REAL and made high marks from exhibitors and guests alike. In reality, the virtual option was so effective that it drove a boost in exhibitor signups for the next virtual MINDFUL for All occasion, initially prepared to be in- individual in Philadelphia.

Plus, instantly following the Illumina case research study, John Blackmon, CTO of eLearning Brothers, will show how to make immersive learning feel a lot more “touchable” by utilizing CenarioVR’s newest 3D items functions.