The fact that the Russian-Ukrainian crisis in the Eurasian region would inevitably lead to a torrent of new threats was noticeable at the very beginning of the hostilities, MP Tigran Abrahamyan of the NA “I Have Honor” faction wrote on Facebook.

“The international confrontation against Russia will not be limited to sanctions, a huge amount of arms supplied to Ukraine, financial support.

Every effort is made to create new “hot spots” around Russia, in the regions of its traditional influence, and to ignite the existing ones.

This is undoubtedly one of the means of strikes that will be used against Russia.

The main problem of Armenia and Artsakh is that as a result of these actions we do not turn the rest of Russia into a training ground, the probability of which has increased sharply, especially recently.

Against this background, the statements, behavior and policies of the Armenian government not only do not create an opportunity to prevent the events I have described, but also prepare fertile ground for a new escalation.

On the one hand, Pashinyan declares the danger of war, on the other hand, the ruling parliamentary faction shows disgraceful behavior.

I am not talking about the clowns and showmen brought to the fore by the initiative of the government, who try to keep the society on a completely different agenda, and discredit with their hands all the political and non-political groups that speak of real dangers.

They do not understand at all that the new war will not be limited to Artsakh, moreover, it is more probable that this round of the war will be transferred to Armenia, the manifestations of which have already been extended on a small scale in the direction of Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, especially Syunik.

“This government, with its weakness and behavior, only brings the war closer,” he wrote.