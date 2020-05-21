The new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will air in Fortnite

The outside movie theater on Fortnite‘s new event royale island is ultimately being used. Tonight, at 8PM ET, the digital room will be house to the most up to date trailer for Christopher Nolan’s time-traveling movie Tenet The trailer will air on a per hour basis, though it’s unclear how much time it’ll be readily available.

This isn’t the very first time the globe of movie and also TELEVISION has actually pertained to Fortnite The fight royale video game has actually been house to a clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker along with Quibi’s reboot of Punk would certainly However, both of those occasions occurred prior to programmer Epic introduced a brand name-new, pacifist room in the video game called event royale, which is housed on a various island. A different location of the island has actually currently held 2 online songs occasions including Diplo and also Deadmau5.

Party royale might well be the future of Fortnite as an ever-evolving social room– for currently, it’s your ideal contended capturing a few of Tenet prior to the complete flick debuts in July.