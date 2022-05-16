The Armenian Assembly of America is against Turkey’s offer for the F-16 deal

Washington – A new report released May 13 by the Columbia University Institute for Human Rights’ Peacebuilding and Human Rights Program, in conjunction with the Turkish Democracy Project, reveals Turkey’s hypocrisy in political details that it does not deserve deadly F-16s. The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) reported the sale of a new batch.

The report of Columbia University says: “Erdoganism is a form of populist dictatorship, a political ideology based on the cult of the individual. Being fundamentally corrupt, it is chauvinistic, nationalistic, discriminatory against ethnic-religious minorities. Many Russian civil society activists who moved to Turkey found that Turkey was a different kind of gulag; Turkey was at a crossroads. The reforms are on the same path – a truly democratic Turkey, which respects the human rights of minorities. “On the other hand, greater banditry is a violation of human rights.”

“It is expected that the United States and NATO will support democracies, not arm those who kill democracy, so we are fundamentally opposed to the United States providing weapons to Turkey, especially given the reports that in the fall of 2020 “F-16 fighters were used against the Armenian people in the war,” said Assembly Co-Chairs Van Grigoryan and Anthony Barsamyan. “At least the United States must ensure that Turkey stops its aggression against the Armenian people, and not allow Erdogan’s Ali’s regimes to continue their genocidal behavior,” the co-chairs continued.

Columbia University Institute for Human Rights և Turkish Democracy project report provides information on “Russian oligarchs’ efforts to protect their assets by parking their superboats in Turkish ports, buying Turkish high-quality real estate, and securing their assets by seizing bank accounts in Turkey.”

David Phillips, director of the Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University, said that Turkey’s cooperation with Russia “should not be compensated by allowing it to acquire 70 F-16 fighter jets and modernization equipment from Lockheed Martin.” He went on to say that “Biden’s administration must be more discerning than distinguishing between friend and foe.”

The report was published during the visit of a delegation of Erdoանիan’s allies to Washington, which publicly opposes Finland և Sweden Ֆ’s membership in NATO Թուրքիայի.

The Armenian Assembly of America was founded in 1972. It is the largest national, non-partisan, non-governmental organization in Washington, DC, which contributes to the correct understanding and coverage of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a tax-exempt member organization with 501 (c) (3) status.