The new Philips Hue lightstrip mounts to your TV and syncs with what’s on-screen

A new Philips Hue lightstrip is on the method, and this one is implied to be installed to the back of your TV where it can flash and radiance along with whatever’son-screen The Hue line has a variety of lightstrips currently, however this new one– called the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip– can show various colors throughout various sectors of the strip, whereas the old ones were restricted to a single color. That’s expected to enable a a lot more immersive result when installed to your TV.

You’ll require to purchase some additional equipment in order to make this lightstrip work, however. It needs a Hue Bridge and the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box if you desire to utilize it on your TV, or the Hue Bridge and the Philips Hue Sync app if you desire to utilize it on a computer system screen. Mounting pieces are consisted of in package.

Signify, that makes the Hue system, has actually been pressing forward with lighting that incorporates with home entertainment for several years now. The concept is to make motion pictures, TV reveals, and computer game more immersive by having lighting in the space and around the screen that mirrors whatever's occurring.