During the nationwide rally, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented some important steps that should be taken after removing Nikol Pashinyan from power.

According to him, Artsakh and Armenia’s independence are disturbed by the anti-national and apical power.

“We are obliged to correct this situation, is it possible, of course, yes, how? The way out is to build a strong Armenia with security, solidarity, stability and a chain of progress. In order to build a strong Armenia, we must first remove them and form a government that will curb Turkish-Azerbaijani foreign aggression by modernizing the joint security system of Armenia and Artsakh. on: “This government must reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to guarantee the security and the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, excluding any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan,” Saghatelyan stated.

He noted that the new government will rule out providing a corridor to the enemy country in the name of unblocking the means of communication at the expense of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the opposition figure, there will be no demarcation and demarcation under the threat of use of force by Azerbaijan.

In Armenia-Turkey relations, according to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the new government will rule out any agreement that would call into question the reality of the Armenian people being deprived of their homeland and genocide, as well as their right to be the bearers of the Armenian cultural and cultural heritage.

“We will give priority to food security and state reserve issues. The return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees will be considered a key issue. “The next government’s main task will be to return our compatriots the day before,” Saghatelyan said.

The new government must pursue a personnel policy with professionalism and clear standards, ensuring the overcoming of the crisis of the management system. Populism, lies, falsifications and ignorance will be completely excluded from the government. This will be one of the steps of the new government.

The new government will restore the Ministries of Agriculture and Culture, and the law enforcement system will make sure that it fully serves the citizen of Armenia.

“Economic growth should be directly reflected in people’s living standards, ensuring sustainable income growth, the credit and debt burden of people should not deprive them of the opportunity to live with dignity,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He said that they would eliminate the deepening hatred and division in Armenia.

“The vicious habits of the past and the present will be ruled out,” Saghatelyan said, emphasizing that all the people who are unacceptable by the society will not have any place or role in the future government.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that after the removal of this government, the names of about 250 citizens, professional individuals will be published, who have relevant knowledge, experience, are patriotic, have the will and determination to get the country out of this situation.

“These people are around you, on this platform, who have fought against this anti-national government for four years, so there are those people, there are those lists,” he said.

In the new government, the Prime Minister will make decisions alone, the Prime Minister of the Interim Government can make decisions only with the consent of the Security Council.

“The powers of the Prime Minister will be limited, real parliamentary governance mechanisms will be introduced,” Saghatelyan stressed.

The new government will form a high-level political and professional negotiating group, which, according to Saghatelyan, will negotiate with Azerbaijan, if necessary, with Turkey, not out of fear, defeat, pro-Turkish interests, but never to lower the bar. will not move in the direction.

The caretaker government will run for a term of one to one and a half years, after which the government will hold free, fair and competitive elections, during which time citizens will form a long-term government.