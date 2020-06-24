The new electric Mini Cooper is a blast. Too bad it’s so impractical

Of course, Minis are designed to constantly remind you, the driver, that you are in a really small car. The dashboard is high and the windows are narrow, leaving you looking out at the world as though you’re in a miniature tank. (For contrast, look at — or rather, out of — the even smaller Fiat 500 and get a panoramic view of the street ahead.)

Minis are fun to drive, though, and I enjoy them for a couple of days before that hemmed in feeling starts to wear on me. With the electric Mini Cooper SE, though, I found that I just continued enjoying it day after day. I credit a lot of that to having less engine noise. The Mini’s optional 3- and 4-cylinder turbocharged engines have a decent sound to them, but being free of an engine’s roar altogether does a lot to really make the car seem somehow roomier and more comfortable. It’s truly a nicer place to be for the long haul.

The other cool thing about an electric motor is that it actually suits the Mini’s personality so well. This car may seem like it was supposed to be electric. Electric motors provide instant pulling power from the moment they start spinning. That’s why most electric cars do not need a transmission with increased than one gear. Unlike gasoline engines, electric motors can pull hard at any speed.

So the Mini Cooper SE feels properly jaunty, quick and responsive. The E in Mini Cooper SE means electric, needless to say, but the remaining portion of the name is borrowed from the performance-oriented Mini Cooper S. The SE has just a shade less horsepower compared to S, but that power is delivered instantly.

Takeoffs are smooth and fast, despite the car’s obvious excess weight thanks to heavy batteries. It still corners nicely though because the batteries are down involving the seats, putting the weight fairly lower in the body of the car. The ride is firm, although not brutal. When you change it on, the Mini Cooper SE defaults to a “one pedal” driving setup. That means that once you press on the accelerator, the Mini speeds forward, but when you lift off the accelerator it doesn’t just coast. Instead, the electric motor stays connected to the wheels and slows the vehicle down. The more you lift off the pedal, the more it slows. With a few minutes of practice you may also come to a full visit a stop sign or red light without ever having to touch the brake pedal plus it makes slowing for curves easy and fluid. The best thing in regards to the Mini Cooper SE, though, is the cost. Starting at $29,900, it costs about around the Mini Cooper S. And that’s before factoring in $7,500 federal tax credit. With that taken into account, plus any state or local tax incentives you might get, it actually eventually ends up costing significantly less. But two things stopped me from like the Mini Cooper SE more: Its size and its particular driving selection of just 110 miles on a charge. If the Mini Cooper SE was designed from the outset as an EV, it might be more effective in having its battery power. But instead, Mini’s owners at BMW determined to adapt the basic design of the gasoline-fueled Mini for an electric car. That means the Cooper SE loses out on a lot of potential benefits that may come when engineers need not design a car around an engine and transmission. Designed-from-the-start electric cars with similarly sized battery packs, like the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt EV, can go farther before the need to recharge. To be fair, though, the Leaf, specifically, is a snooze to operate a vehicle compared to the fun and peppy Mini. Also, the Mini Cooper SE exists only in two-door form, rendering it the miniest Mini in the lineup. For most adult drivers this is, functionally speaking, a three-seat car. The right-side straight back seat will undoubtedly be uncomfortable nevertheless the left-hand seat, the one behind the driver, will mostly be used as a package shelf. It would be nice to have electric drive obtainable in one of Mini’s slightly larger models. Or maybe Mini could go all-in in on clean fun and put this electric drive system in to the Mini Cooper convertible.

