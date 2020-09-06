The new devices of the week

IFA 2020 wasn’t held in its traditional format, but you wouldn’t be able to tell going by the number of announcements this week. Granted many of those didn’t come from the showfloors in Berlin, companies choosing to have online-only events instead, but at the end of the day we still have a ton of new hardware to feast our eyes upon. So much so in fact that we felt we needed to sum it up and make sure you haven’t missed anything.

There were over twenty new devices, so the fairest way to do it is to go alphabetically by manufacturer.

Honor

The brand had a lot to share with us, but we’ll stick to the truly mobile devices. Initially launched in China, and now hitting the global scene are two affordable tablets – Honor Tab 6 and Honor Tab X6. They provide big displays, Android 10, and while Honor did not reveal the price we expect them to be quite affordable.

Honor Watch GS Pro & Honor Watch ES

Honor is trying to diversify its portfolio and that’s why we saw two entirely new smartwatches – the Honor Watch ES with a rectangular display and the rugged Watch GS Pro for the adventuroustypes. They both have the Kirin A1 chipset that promises a long battery life, with the GS Pro supposed to live 25 days on a single charge, or at least 48 hours with the GPS turned on.

Huawei

Huawei was present at…