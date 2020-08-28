The New Day: Feel the Power presents the Greatest Action Movie of All Time Tournament this Monday

Excitement. Explosions. Disposable henchmen tossed every which way by the Arnold Schwarzeneggers, Sylvester Stallones and Bruce Lees of the world. We all love a good action movie, but which is the greatest of all time? That’s for The New Day to decide.

Beginning Monday on The New Day: Feel the Power – available wherever you get your podcasts – Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods will debate and dissect 64 action films to determine the Greatest Action Movie of All Time. The two-part tournament will ultimately crown a singular cinematic champion of all things butt-kicking and will undoubtedly spark some heated debates.

Download and print out your own bracket

The field is broken up into four categories: Traditional (32 films), Sci-fi (16 films), Martial Arts (8 films) and Other (8 films).

Traditional