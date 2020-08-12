The new Cold War over vaccines is here

Follow- up concern: Would Donald Trump trust a vaccine if Putin informed him it was safe?

This is not the area race, it’s an around the world pandemic. Putin is however attempting to declare triumphhere And while the United States medical neighborhood has actually put cold water on Trump’s ideas that a vaccine might be all set by Election Day, Putin has actually simply pulled one out of a hat and called it Sputnik, after the satellite objective that stunned the world in 1957.

Never undervalue the determination of effective individuals to participate in some geopolitical propaganda. That’s why That’s why Putin sent PPE to New York this spring , even as the infection took hold in his own nation.

Read The Full Article