The new Cambridge hotel supper club that wants to change our approach to food waste

The inspiration for Rubbish Cooks got here two years in the past, after a dialog with a meat provider who stated rooster legs might be thought-about “surplus to requirements”. I’m as astounded to hear this as he was then – but wrestle to consider the final time I noticed one on a restaurant menu.

“It’s about changing what is seen as desirable,” says Welch, in reference to the braised pork shin being served as a 3rd course tonight, melting off the bone, together with wonky vegetable and (misshapen) bean casserole. Before that are the cod cheeks and collars, with crushed yellowing sprouting broccoli, wealthy with chilli and velvety saltiness from dented tins of anchovies.

The endeavour has not been with out its challenges. “When I first started doing this, I thought I knew the solution, but it’s more complicated than that.” Every dented tin should be checked to guarantee it has not been pierced; use-by dates nonetheless have to be adhered to for well being and security causes. “It’s not about blame, it’s about everyone taking small steps.”