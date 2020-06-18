The new affordable OnePlus TVs get Dolby Vision certificate, to have 93% DCI-P3

OnePlus is launching several new TVs on July 2, and according to Pete Lau, company founder and CEO, it will be more affordable, along with “smarter”. In a new blog post on the OnePlus forums, Lau shared more information about the new TV – it will have 93% DCI-P3 coverage and you will be certified for Dolby Vision like the current OnePlus QLED 55″ 4K TV.

Pete Lau explained why DCI-P3 matters – in the era of HDR video, the DCI-P3 standard is just about the choice of for content creators, he says. Since waking up to 100% is “extremely difficult”, OnePlus will settle to the “outstanding” 93% color gamut coverage.

OnePlus also developed a suite of technologies to enhance picture quality and called it Gamma Engine. It carries a range of processing enhancements such as for instance super resolution, dynamic contrast, MEMC, etc. With this package of features, picture will be sharper, cleaner, more fluid, making even low-quality videos emerge with superior picture quality.

OnePlus is also pulling its connections with Dolby Labs and can introduce Dolby Vision certification to the incoming TVs which will have even further upgrade to the picture quality. Lau finished your blog post with promising more standards to be raised and more expectations to be exceeded, but we need to wait until July 2.

Source