The NBA routinely leads the way in sports activism. Here’s why.

The goal was to take a real stand against the ongoing spate of police violence plaguing the country. But a second message became abundantly clear: Where the NBA’s biggest stars go, others will follow.
There are some key factors that help grease the wheels of the NBA’s ongoing activism. And it begins with some simple math.
It’s no secret the NBA has the highest percentage of Black players of any major sport in the US. In 2019, about 74% of players in the NBA identified as Black, and about 83% were people of color, according to data from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. For comparison, about 59% of NFL players in 2019 identified as Black, and Black players made up only 8.4% of MLB Opening Day rosters in 2018.
This trend extends into leadership roles: At the beginning of July, 32% of the league’s general managers were Black. At the start of the 2019 season, 23% of head coaches were Black. Taken alone, these statistics are far from ideal in a league dominated by Black players. But they’re the highest among men’s professional leagues.
In all, it’s not hard to imagine that this diversity extends to the league’s fans and supporters. An analysis from FiveThirtyEight reveals NBA fans are also the most liberal-leaning of all major men’s sports fanbases. With such an audience, progressive messages of racial justice from players are much more likely to find a receptive ear.
Its players know their star power
In general, the NBA tends to put more focus on…