The use of wild animals will be banned in Armenian circuses. The decision was made at today’s sitting of the National Assembly.

“The adoption of the project package is conditioned by the need to reduce the administration of protection, conservation, reproduction, sustainable use of wildlife objects of the Republic of Armenia, freeing the wild animals in captivity, including animals registered in the Red Book, regulating legal relations, as well as the UN biological “Armenia’s commitments under the Diversity Convention,” said Gayane Gabrielyan, the RA Deputy Minister of Environment.

The draft stipulates that the use of wild animal species included in the list approved by the authorized body in the Republic of Armenia for the protection of wildlife is prohibited in circuses.