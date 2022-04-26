Today, April 26, Grigor Arshakyan, Director of the National Archives of Armenia, and Shushanik Mirzakhanyan, Acting Director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, signed a memorandum of cooperation establishing wide-ranging cooperation between the two organizations in preserving films owned by the Republic of Armenia. , in the direction of digitalization and popularization.

We are talking about feature (feature) as well as documentary, animated and chronic films.

As it is known, tens of thousands of photos and videos are stored in the National Archive of Armenia, in the Cinematography branch, which will be restored and put into operation by joint efforts.

According to the memorandum, the National Archive provides the cinema center with the original films of Armenian films for digital restoration, commercial and non-commercial purposes. The issue of representation of state jubilee events and international festivals will henceforth be decided by a joint assessment of both parties.

After scanning and restoring the tapes, two new copies will be returned to the National Archives. The National Archive establishes contractual control over the materials provided, without interfering too much with the activities of the National Cinema Center.

Thus, the memorandum will breathe new life into the Armenian audiovisual films, old tapes and photos that have been in the archives of the National Archive for decades. They will be handed over for professional development, facilitating the further presentation of Armenian films.

National Archive