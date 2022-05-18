“We have received and continue to receive large-scale materials from the structures we are interested in, especially from the law enforcement agencies,” said Andranik Kocharyan, chairman of the commission and a member of the CP faction, at today’s sitting of the NA Committee on Defense and Security.

“Expert studies are in a continuous and weighty stage. If we are at the sitting on Friday, I will tell what time. We have to approve the list of guests and move on to the next stage. “I will also provide additional information to experts, dedicated specialists,” he added.

Luiza SUKIASYAN