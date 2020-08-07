The mystery of Dr. Birx (opinion)

This type of reputational crash is common enough with politicians but not in the medical world. Birx and I graduated medical school in the same year, both became infectious disease specialist specialists with a career focus on HIV infection, and know many of the same people. But I have never met her, nor have I heard anything — good or bad — to allow me to determine whether she indeed is responsible for some large part of the disaster.

I had found this approach useful several years ago when the ophthalmologist, Rand Paul, ran for the United States Senate . A PubMed review showed just one article by Dr. Paul, a report that reflected his fascination with the cornea, the single area in the body that lies outside the reach of what is called “immune surveillance” — the happy place for a libertarian.

Dr. Birx emerges in the medical literature as extremely serious and accomplished. In her 233 articles published across almost four…

Read The Full Article