The mystery of Dr. Birx (opinion)

Initially, and widely, viewed as someone of experience, savvy and integrity, she currently finds herself in a crossfire hurricane, equally disparaged by President Donald Trump, who called her “pathetic,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who announced she had “lost confidence” in Birx, and a number of professional peers who once welcomed her appointment. (At times, it seems that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, once her mentor and now a frequent White House outcast, continues to support her.)
This type of reputational crash is common enough with politicians but not in the medical world. Birx and I graduated medical school in the same year, both became infectious disease specialist specialists with a career focus on HIV infection, and know many of the same people. But I have never met her, nor have I heard anything — good or bad — to allow me to determine whether she indeed is responsible for some large part of the disaster.
I had found this approach useful several years ago when the ophthalmologist, Rand Paul, ran for the United States Senate. A PubMed review showed just one article by Dr. Paul, a report that reflected his fascination with the cornea, the single area in the body that lies outside the reach of what is called “immune surveillance” — the happy place for a libertarian.
Dr. Birx emerges in the medical literature as extremely serious and accomplished. In her 233 articles published across almost four…