The feedback on the Mustang Mach-E is quite positive. It is said that the driving experience in the car is a very fun one. the car seems to be a perfect fit for both the prospective and Ford buyers. However, what seems to be unsatisfying is the name given to it. It has been a point of concern. And owing to this fact, the automaker has stated a few reasons for naming it the Mustang Mach-E.

Jason Castriota, the global brand director of Ford for vehicles run by the electric battery, had something to say on the issue. He revealed his reason while talking to the Road and Track. Castriota said that the name would deliver the exact discourse of the car.

The Reason Behind Naming The Mustang Mach-E

Ford had to go through a problem that appeared at the end of the development process. The team responsible for the Mustang Mach-E made the announcement that the car would be released exactly when other EVs were getting released.

Therefore, Castriota decided that they had to name the EV Mustang. However, this was not an easy task. This meant that a lot of changes had to be brought in the EV according to the name. they had to work on several things like the performance of the EV, the architecture, and its drivetrain.

Another challenge was to give the SUV, a Mustang makeover. The team got the mock-ups ready and added the cues of the design of Mustang. But, after all this, the team was still aware of the fact that the challenge was not at all an easy one.

Castriota shared the feeling he had while presenting the Mustang Mach-E to the presidents of the Mustang club. He said that it was a feeling of a dubious honor.