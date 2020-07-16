The muddled public message on coronavirus isn’t just confusing. It’s harmful

But a number of communication and behavioral science experts say the WHO is not really alone in bungling a number of its communication around the pandemic.

On Wednesday, his Health Secretary Matt Hancock struggled to explain why the government has become telling people to wear masks in shops , however, not in other indoor spaces, such as pubs and offices.

In the United States, the guidance on what is and isn’t safe varies from state to convey and city to city.

The uncertainty

This muddled messaging is a significant problem.

The novel coronavirus spreads when people interact with each other , so clear and consistent guidance on how exactly to behave is essential and experts say confusion over what direction to go — and what never to do — is a significant problem that could cause real harm.

Because the virus is brand new, some uncertainty is inevitable. And advice might need to change with time.

“The changes can lead to confusion, or even to charges that the experts don’t know what they’re talking about,” crisis communication expert Peter M. Sandman told CNN in an email.

Masks are a good example of this.

Early in the pandemic, there were serious concerns about shortages of protective equipment for frontline medical workers. Some medical professionals also worried that masks could give people a false sense of security preventing them from following social distancing instructions.

That’s why some public health bodies, including WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, initially said healthier people shouldn’t wear masks.

The US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams even went as far as saying masks were “NOT effective in preventing general public from catching coronavirus.”

WHO struck a similar tone. “There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said in March

But Sandman points to evidence from early February suggesting that infected those who didn’t feel very sick were transmitting herpes as they went about their daily lives in public places. At that time, that he said, some experts “at least suspected, even if they couldn’t quite say they ‘knew’ it with full evidence-based confidence,” that masks could help slow the spread. “They certainly had no evidence base for claiming they knew it was not the case, which is what they claimed,” Sandman added.

As the entire world learned more about how herpes was being transmitted, health authorities and governments were forced to change their guidance. Earlier this week, the CDC officially told people to wear masks. But that flip-flopping has caused some people to question the validity of these new advice. Adams himself has recognized that it had been to “very hard” to correct the message.

There are strategies that leaders can employ to reduce the problem, Sandman said — for example by predicting that some changes may be necessary as more evidence emerges.

Acknowledging the as yet not known is a key part of successful communication in a crisis.

“A consistent message is sometimes misinterpreted as: ‘Let’s make a bold statement one way or the other — wear masks, don’t wear masks.’ But sometimes that message is: ‘We don’t have the full information,'” said Heidi Tworek, a health communication expert and an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia.

Tworek said explaining the explanation behind the first mask message would have prevented this confusion.

“In Taiwan, the campaign ostensibly said: ‘Save the [medical grade] masks for the healthcare workers.’ … So you’ll have a consistent message that says: ‘Masks are very important and currently they are most critical for healthcare workers and we’re still looking into whether they’re effective against this illness,'” she said.

Shane Timmons, a behavioral science researcher at the Economic and Social Research Institute in Dublin, said there was sometimes a reluctance among experts and politicians to highlight any uncertainty, for concern with undermining their expertise.

“But what the evidence actually suggests, is that people are very willing to accept uncertainty when it’s specified in clear terms. So if you say, ‘These are the things we know, these are the things we don’t know, this is how we’re going to try to figure it out,’ people will take that on board.”

Sounding overconfident, Sandman said, is “a crisis communication sin.”

The proven fact that guidance can transform as more evidence emerges is nothing new in academic circles.

“What makes it very challenging is that things that usually happen in journals and within small circles of scientists and public health officials — the usual back and forth — are now playing out in front of a global audience,” Tworek said.

Despite being the world’s top public health body, Who’s a relatively small organization with a limited budget. In more “normal” times, it caters mainly to an expert audience. “Its briefings aren’t usually going to this many people, and that makes for a very, very different communication environment,” explained Tworek.

The confusion around the message on masks has caused huge disparities between countries in the willingness of men and women to put them on — even while experts just about every where now concur that face coverings can help stop the spread of herpes.

One influential US model implies that if 95% of Americans wore face masks in public, it could prevent 33,000 deaths by October 1.

Why are we doing what we’re doing?

But even the absolute most straightforward guidance won’t work if people question its rationale.

“When people understand why they are being asked to do things, they’re much more likely to do it,” said Susan Michie, a professor of health psychology and the director of the Centre for Behaviour Change at University College London.

She points to the “don’t touch your face” and “wash your hands” guidance for instance.

“It’s about stopping the virus that could be on your fingers getting into your body, through your nose, your mouth or your eyes … once people realize that that is how the virus gets into the body, then the not touching eyes, nose and mouth makes a lot of sense to people.”

One of the largest problems policymakers face when communicating the risks with this pandemic is what behavioral economists call the collective action problem.

For most people, the danger of dying as a result of Covid-19 is quite small. But for the pandemic to end, everybody — even those perceived not to be at risk — needs to make sacrifices.

“Clear messaging is one of the key factors in determining whether people are willing to cooperate,” Timmons said.

There might be different motivations. In the united kingdom, the government spoke about the need certainly to protect the National Health Service and save lives. In Ireland, the message was focused on looking after each other. In some elements of the US, it’s all about preventing another shutdown

Leading by example

Acknowledging the unknown, providing consistent guidance and “explaining the why” are key ingredients of successful crisis communication strategy. But it doesn’t end there.

“It’s about consistency between what you say and what you do. And this is one of the problems … on the one hand, people are saying ‘Oh, it’s still a risky situation, be very careful,’ and on the other hand, they are opening pubs,” Michie said.

She said public health officials and governments have to get better at joining the dots and providing individuals with a strategy on how to navigate the situation.

“Think about it as road safety — we have to do our own risk assessment when crossing the road, for example,” Michie said. “Do we always cross the road just on the traffic lights or on zebra crossings, or do we occasionally cross it elsewhere? If we do, we probably consider several things, such as how far away are the cars, what speed are they traveling at, are the roads wet, how agile am I?”

One solution to help people make decisions would be a simple coronavirus risk calculator which allows users to include information about themselves in order to workout what amount of danger they truly are facing and which situations to avoid, she added.

Crucially, Michie said, those in authority must lead by example, and follow their own rules.

Failure to do so risks muddying the message further — as seen in the usa where President Donald Trump’s months-long refusal to wear a mask contributed to the issue being a political debate, rather than a factual issue.

Michie cites the exemplory case of politicians in britain who “are saying you will need to wear [a mask] if you are on a bus, but we don’t have to wear it when we’re all squashed together within an indoor space in the House of Commons … the Dominic Cummings [trip] was the pinnacle with this,” she said, talking about a controversial 260-mile car journey produced by Boris Johnson’s chief adviser at the height of lockdown. “Undermining your message by saying ‘it’s fine for people to disobey the rules if they’re us rather than you.'”

Photographs of the mask-less British treasury chief Rishi Sunak delivering meals in a newly reopened restaurant — hours after his government told restaurants to make sure their workers wears protection — did not go down well, either.

Even the clearest guidance will never hit home if those towards the top continue to ignore it.