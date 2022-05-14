The movement has stopped the process of lowering the bar by the Armenian side, it is obvious, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced in France Square, summing up the course of the “Resistance” movement’s actions carried out these days.

“The movement has created a real political crisis, including for our international partners, at least at this moment the issue of Nikol Pashinyan’s legitimacy is becoming obvious,” Saghatelyan said.

He noted that the movement has proved that the Armenian people will not accept any concessions imposed on them; Nikol Pashinyan has no mandate to lead the country to new concessions.

“The movement has made it obvious that there is a public demand for the removal of these authorities,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.