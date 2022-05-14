“The speaker, who was part of the government, stated that there was no question of the Tavush enclaves, arguing that Azerbaijan had not submitted any legal justification. Before the war, with their typical “sensitive” slander, it was said, isn’t it? We can draw a map and say it is ours. If not, where is the legal justification? The question arises: on what legal grounds did Azerbaijan seize the Goris-Kapan road, which, according to the capitulator, is Azerbaijan as Eyvazli, Chaizami? Political scientist Edgar Elbakyan said during the discussion, referring to the statement made by the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan about the Azerbaijani enclaves existing on the Armenian border.

According to the speaker, thus, “the capitulation administration is trying to pass to information protection.”

In any case, there is one map on the basis of which Azerbaijan can claim that the road and the enclaves belong to it. According to Edgar Elbakyan, this is the map of the USSR General Staff of 1982-84, so he raises the second question: how does Azerbaijan manage to take the Goris-Kapan road with that map, and in the case of the Tavush enclaves, official Yerevan roughly says , “go to hell”:

Edgar Elbakyan answers his own question. “After the capitulation, there was an army in Tavush with a front line built by the” former “, a trench, the corps commander Major General Grigory Khachaturov, etc. Azerbaijan could not enter there. And Syunik succeeded because the authorities did not intentionally equip any trenches there, did not take MOB resources to close the newly formed front, because they predicted that there would be snap elections and they did not need unpopular steps. “They preferred not to lose the short-term rating, they would not lose territories there.”

The speaker referred to another part of the problem. “There is still a document declassified in May last year, which in fact is the subject of enclaves. There has been no denial from the authorities, moreover, there is an interview of a person affiliated with the government, CP MP Vahe Ghalumyan on May 22, that, yes, there are Azerbaijani enclaves in Tavush region, there is also an April 7 speech in the government of a capitulator in Armenia Azerbaijani territories. “

According to the speaker, regardless of the government’s anti-Artsakh policy, people understand the “importance of the land”, there is also the “Resistance” movement with its clear agendas and if it did not continue to gain momentum, the government would not say such a thing and try to present its actions.

The political scientist assumes that the government has backed down in front of the “Resistance” movement, the movement has partially aborted the policy of handing over power to the government. But he also notes that such statements by the government are to dull the vigilance of the people.

Nelli GRIGORYAN