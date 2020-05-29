The move used to restrain George Floyd isn’t encouraged by most police. Here’s why

The knee-to-neck move is banned by a number of main metropolitan police departments, however Minneapolis police permit police to restrain suspects’ necks in the event that they’re aggressive or resisting arrest. Floyd was unarmed and handcuffed when he was pinned to the bottom.

Some regulation enforcement consultants say the move is harmful and pointless. Here’s why.

Depending on the way in which somebody’s head is positioned and the burden of the particular person making use of stress to their neck, the knee-to-neck maneuver could cause vital injury, mentioned Seth Stoughton, an affiliate professor of regulation on the University of South Carolina.

Stoughton, co-author of “Evaluating Police Uses of Force,” recognized 3 ways officers could cause potential damage utilizing the knee-to-neck technique.

The first, he mentioned, is retaining suspects within the susceptible place, which means they lie face-down with their arms cuffed behind their backs, for an prolonged time period. It’s a harmful place, Stoughton mentioned, as a result of it is recognized to trigger what’s known as positional asphyxia.

Someone in that place can draw sufficient breath to gasp or converse in spurts, however they cannot breathe absolutely, so that they steadily lose oxygen and fall unconscious.

Stoughton, who’s a former officer, mentioned police departments emphasize retaining somebody within the susceptible place simply lengthy sufficient to restrain them, then take them out of it both by rolling them onto their aspect, sitting them up or having them stand.

Another potential damage includes the position of stress. An excessive amount of stress and weight on a suspect’s neck could cause deadly injury.

In his e-book on use of power, Stoughton wrote, “Officers should avoid putting their body weight on the subject’s neck or head; the pressure of such a position can fracture the hyoid bone or cervical spine, depending on the position of the subject’s head.”

Finally, any officers concerned on this maneuver should carefully monitor the suspect’s well-being, he mentioned. Kneeling on their neck for an prolonged time period could possibly be deadly.

The maneuver is ‘not a neck restraint’

The Minneapolis Police Department permits arresting officers to use two forms of neck restraints on a topic, however solely officers skilled in them can use them, in accordance to the department’s Policy & Procedure Manual

Conscious neck restraint includes placing gentle stress on the topic’s neck with an arm or leg with out chopping off their airway, and unconscious neck restraint places sufficient stress on a topic to make them lose consciousness with out killing them, in accordance to the handbook.

Both can solely be performed when a topic is resisting arrest, per the coverage, and unconscious neck restraint is allowed solely when topics are aggressively resisting and cannot be subdued in one other method.

The technique used to restrain Floyd would not match neatly into both of these classes, Stoughton mentioned.

“This is not a neck restraint,” he mentioned of the place Floyd was held in throughout his arrest. “It’s not just putting pressure on someone’s neck. It’s really dangerous.”

The Minneapolis Police Department did not return CNN’s requests for remark.

Police aren’t normally taught the move in coaching

The alternative of restraint did not fall in step with what police are taught in coaching, mentioned Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt.

“You use the force necessary to have someone comply and take them into custody,” Pruitt, who’s chairwoman of the National Black Police Association , mentioned. “This man was already in handcuffs and already on the ground. (Restraining him) was total excessive force.”

Pruitt mentioned just a few years in the past she began asking members of different police departments whether or not they’d been taught the knee-to-neck technique of restraint as a result of she’d seen it being repeatedly used, notably with black suspects.

She mentioned nearly everybody she talked with denied that they had been skilled within the maneuver due to the excessive danger of damage.