The Motorola One Fusion Plus is coming to the US for $399

Motorola revealed today that it’s bringing the formerly international-only One Fusion Plus to the US, where the pop-up cam smart device will cost $399 beginning on August 5th.

The US variation of the One Fusion Plus is similar to the global design. It includes a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with a pop-up 16- megapixel cam, in addition to 4 extra sensing units on the back of the gadget: a primary 64- megapixel sensing unit, a wide-angle 8-megapixel cam, a 5-megapixel macro cam, and a 2-megapixel depth cam.

Internally, it’ll include a Snapdragon 730 processor, 128 GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola guarantees will supply over 2 days of battery life. It’ll likewise run Android 10 and provide a 3.5 mm earphone jack, a rear-mounted finger print sensing unit, and an integrated FM radio.

Image: Motorola

The release of the One Fusion Plus in the United States sees yet another midrange phone sign up with Motorola’s significantly congested 2020 lineup, which now looks something like this in the US:

That list likewise does not count other designs Motorola still offers that were launched in late 2019, like the $34999 One Action and the $44999 OneZoom That indicates Motorola presently …