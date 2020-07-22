The Motorola Edge will be available on July 31st for a ‘limited time’ $500 price

Motorola’s opened Edge smart device is now available for preorder ahead of a July 31 st release, the business revealed today. Additionally, the business revealed that for a “limited time,” it’ll be providing the Edge for $49999, rather of the initially revealed $69999 price tag.

It’s unclear for how long Motorola will be providing the $200 discount rate, although it does not seem like it’s thinking about a long-term price drop at this moment.

The Motorola Edge is a somewhat diminished variation of the flagship $999 Edge Plus, with a comparable 6.7-inch “edge” show style, however with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery, and no cordless charging. (The Edge Plus, on the other hand, has two times the RAM, a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 865.) It likewise functions 256 GB of internal storage. The triple-camera selection likewise is devalued, compared to the Edge Plus, with a 64- megapixel primary lens (rather of the extremely promoted 108- megapixel sensing unit on the Edge Plus), to name a few modifications.

Lastly, the Edge will just support sub-6GHz 5G web (not the mmWave assistance that the Edge Plus has), although it’ll be available opened, rather of restricted to simplyVerizon

.

The Motorola Edge is available to preorder now from Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon, andMotorola

.