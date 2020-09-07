The Moto G9 Plus leaks with a 64MP quad camera and 5000mAh battery

Following the launch of the Moto G9 and Moto G9 Play late last month, Lenovo-owned Motorola is now gearing up for the launch of the Moto G9 Plus. While the company is yet to make the device official, a retail listing of the device has now popped up on Orange Slovakia’s website. The listing reveals a few key details about the upcoming Moto G9 Plus, highlighting that the device will feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.





Furthermore, we learn that the Moto G9 Plus will include 4GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB of onboard storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion. On the software front, the device will run Android 10 out of the box. The listing also states that the device will measure in at 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm, and it will weigh 223 grams.

The listing also showcases a couple of images of the Moto G9 Plus, which give us a clear look at its design. As you can see in the images above, the Moto G9 Plus will include a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera and a glossy back panel with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner.





The volume rocker and power buttons on the device will be located on the right edge, with the power button doubling up as the fingerprint scanner. It will also include an additional button on the opposite edge. Along with the blue color variant shown in the images above, the Moto G9 Plus will be offered…