Yesterday, on April 11, at around 23:00, as reported by shamsyan.com, a murder took place in Goris. Goris resident 32-year-old H. During a dispute over personal issues, Sinanyan shot G. with a firearm in his possession. Khachatryan, which became the cause of his death.

According to Aravot.am, H. Sinanyan and G. Khachatryan lived on the same street. The latter’s daughter is Sinanyan’s friend, and according to our source, Sinanyan and Khachatryan often argued, and Sinanyan even beat Khachatryan several times.

Regarding the fact in Goris Investigation Department, Part 1 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code: (Murder – the unlawful intentional killing of another person) and Article 235, Part 1 (Illegal acquisition, sale, possession, transportation or carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices) a criminal case has been initiated on the grounds.

According to press publications, H. Sinanyan is a close friend of Goris community head Arush Arushanyan.

Armen DAVTYAN