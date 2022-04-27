A legal procedure has been provided for the demands submitted by the parents of the servicemen killed in the Artsakh war, the RA General Prosecutor’s Office informs.

«1. 2022 On April 26, the RA General Prosecutor’s Office received the 2020 The motion of a number of parents and relatives of the servicemen killed during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in a criminal case to be recognized as victims was granted.

In particular, having in mind that based on the interview of the former head of the Military Control Service of the RA Ministry of Defense Movses Hakobyan in the RA SIS in 2020. The criminal case initiated on November 21, 2012 under Article 308, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, as well as the one attached to it, based on Ara Zohrabyan’s report, is the subject of pre-war criminal acts committed by high-ranking RA officials համաձայն Influenced the outcome of the war, and according to the request to be recognized as a participant in the trial, the persons mentioned in the attached list were killed during the war in Artsakh, the prosecutor supervising the above-mentioned criminal case to the investigator of the Anti-Corruption Committee) to recognize the killed servicemen as victims, and their parents and relatives who have made a claim to be the legal successors of the victim.



2:. Besides, on April 26, the RA General Prosecutor’s Office received a separate request: 2020. RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s case on the above-mentioned criminal case being investigated by the RA Anti-Corruption Committee on the circumstances leading up to the catastrophic consequences of the Artsakh war. on involvement as a defendant.

This motion was sent by the supervising prosecutor to the investigator conducting the proceedings in the same case mentioned above for the purpose of consideration in accordance with Articles 102 և 199 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code.

The RA Prosecutor’s Office will use all the means, particularly in 2020. In order to ensure the full realization of the litigation rights of all participants in the criminal cases related to the catastrophic war, including the victims and the legal successors of the victims, within the framework of which it is always open for effective communication.

At the same time, we remind you that the investigation of criminal cases, the prosecutorial control over its legality, the court decisions made within that framework are carried out exclusively in the manner prescribed by law, they can not depend on public processes. Public calls to influence the examination process due to any factor outside the legal field are inadmissible. “They do not follow from the constitutional basis of the rule of law, in the interests of criminal justice,” the statement issued by the prosecutor’s office reads.