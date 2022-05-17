The military prosecutor rejected the motion of the parents of the killed servicemen to arrest Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The parents of the killed servicemen are at the Military Department of the Investigative Committee at the moment. The situation is tense.
Lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan said that the investigators uttered sexual insults to the parents of the killed soldiers.
“They cursed their mother,” said the lawyer.
