Episodes from the horrors of war

Khachik Pambukyan is from Vanashen village of Ararat region, 2019. He was called up for compulsory military service in December. On September 25, it was the turn of his unit to fight, on the morning of September 27, the war began. He remembers. “We started firing with ordinary AKs, then we were ordered to use larger caliber weapons. I was an anti-tank gun, it is an anti-tank weapon, it fires from a distance, the terrain was not very convenient, we adapted somewhere, we fired. It was very good at first, they came and went alone, then it is indescribable. “

2-3 days later, on November 1, the crew moved to another defensive zone, the commander was killed while helping one of the soldiers wounded during the combat mission, the loss was severe, the situation was extremely tense, the enemy launched a tank attack, the fire did not stop , but for a few days even without the presence of a direct commander, the boys are able to fulfill the task set before them with honor.

“My sergeant and I were sitting when the sergeant took the military booklet out of his breast pocket, which contained a picture of himself, his father and mother, kissed the picture and put it back in his breast pocket. At that moment, the projectile fell directly on us. It was black, I could not see anything, I could hear shouts, it was dust, in the dust on the ground, somehow I saw the sergeant’s head, I asked. “Huh, Vlad, what should I do? Get up!” He said. “You go, I will come.” Then I saw a white dot and I was able to push myself out, I saw my friend’s Rashid, he helped us out, after a while another projectile fell, everything was closed, covered, just like a tomb. “I was calling a sergeant, Rashid was looking for his friend, I ran to help the sergeant, his face was completely covered with dirt, but I was cleaning and talking, saying everything was fine, it would be fine.”

On the same day, on November 8, while helping his wounded friend, Khachik was wounded by a projectile explosion, lost his eye and received several other shrapnel wounds.

“The projectile fell between me and Rashid, Rashid was torn to pieces, and I was wounded in the arm and eye. Somehow I got to our trenches where the MOBs were. I asked for help, I kept asking if I was going to die, right? But there was no car to help me. We waited for a while, my sergeant came, asked who this guy was, as soon as he recognized me he had completely lost his temper and I realized that something unusual was happening to me, I realized that it was not the whole truth to tell me “They…,” Khachik remembers.

Despite the severe injuries, he was able to walk, reach the ambulance, from where he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. “We were going through the pomegranate fields and sitting by every second tree, we were resting, I was in pain, I was bleeding internally, after walking one and a half kilometers in 45 minutes, we saw an ambulance, we ran to that car, they laid me on a stretcher. I asked. “My mother immediately realized that there was something wrong with my voice. I said I had pneumonia, I had a slight fever and I turned off the phone,” says the young man.

Then only Khachik’s mother, Mrs. Narine, had to confess. “I saw my son in a dream, he was very clean and tidy, I kissed Khachik three times, then, when I saw my son in the hospital, he was injured in three places: his hand, abdomen and eye.”



Mariam MARTIROSYAN

4th year student of YSU Faculty of Journalism

“Aravot” daily

27.04.2022: