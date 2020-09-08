The most hurtful part of Jessica Krug pretending to be Black (Opinion)

The irony to Krug’s revelation is that she was apparently discovered because several Black Latina scholars questioned Krug’s identity after a group discussion about the late novelist H.G. Carrillo, who, after his death this year, was revealed not to be Afro-Cuban, but African-American by his sister. But it was the violence that Krug, who said in her post that she had grown up as a White, Jewish child in Kansas City, had done to her colleagues, peers and students that hurt the most.
The depth of the damage was most poignantly called out by Yomaira C. Figueroa, associate professor at Michigan State who comes from a “working poor” background growing up in Hoboken, New Jersey. In a Washington Post interview, Figueroa said it was “disgusting,” and asserted that many in the academic world are “aghast that (Krug) would perpetuate these lies and gain access to the spaces in the academy, the resources.”
Hunter College professor Yarimar Bonilla, who was a fellow at New York’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture with Krug, said on Twitter that Krug employed gross racial stereotypes to build her claim to authenticity, “claiming to be a child of addicts from the hood,” and harangued colleagues through a “woker-than-thou” rhetoric that made Bonilla feel like she was “trafficking in respectability politics when I cringed at her MINSTREL SHOW.”
What got to me most about the Krug “performance” was a video that surfaced of a talk she did at Harlem’s Studio Museum about her…