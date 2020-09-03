The most dangerous aspect of the UAE’s normalisation deal affects Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East Monitor

For the very first time in the history of the Arab-Israeli dispute, an Arab nation is at the leading edge of developing a modification of status for occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque The UAE is the nation in concern. Its contract with Israel, for the very first time, limitations the rights of Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque to the prayer structure at the southern end of the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa (Al-Haram Al-Sharif), which the Israelis call “the Temple Mount” and covers 144 acres. Muslims and worldwide resolutions have actually constantly related to the entire sanctuary to be “Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The UAE-Israel deal likewise grants individuals from all religious beliefs the right to hope within the sanctuary, approving de facto acknowledgment to Israeli inhabitants’ armed attacks in Al-Aqsa According to the UAE contract, such attacks– accompanied and secured by Israeli soldiers– will end up being “prayers”.

Israel wishes to have alternative Arabs on hand to verify what it enforces whatever it desires ontothe Palestinians This is the essence of the “deal of the century” patched together by Donald Trump and his son-in-law and senior consultantJared Kushner The deal is based upon bypassing the Palestinians and handling them as an ethnic minority within a state calledIsrael Accordingly, they are approved minority rights however …