Paulina Porizkova, who else recently demonstrated fans “what I actually look like,” isn’t the only over-50 celebrity taking on her pure beauty. On Sunday, actress Salma Hayek, 53, posted a wonderful makeup-free, no-filter selfie photo outdoors.

While the Mexican-American celebrity is used to be able to dazzling followers with swimsuit photos that will celebrate the girl curves in addition to proudly get back her era, her easy selfie will be earning belgicisme of its very own, with many fans hailing the girl as a “natural beauty.”

“Always glowing,” study one opinion.

“You really, truly are the most beautiful woman on the planet ever,” added a devotee.

“You don’t need filters because you are a natural beauty inside and out,” an additional commenter wrote.

“You have that natural goddess-type beauty,” another follower arranged.

While her selfies are getting lots of notice, Hayek is also applying her program for good. This weekend the girl helped brought up awareness regarding the case of Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old jewellry who proceeded to go missing coming from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22.

