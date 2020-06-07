The Mormon church’s century-long mission to crack China

There are just five state-sanctioned religious associations in China, all beneath the tight get a handle on of the Communist Party. Others walk a delicate legal tightrope, with the threat of a crackdown always hanging over their heads. While the us government tolerates foreigners practicing their religion and attending services together, it will take a hard line against such a thing approaching proselytising or missionary work, a prohibition the Mormon Church takes seriously.

“We have to ask to see if they have a foreign passport to attend,” said Jason, a lifelong member of the Church who worked in Shanghai for nearly a decade until relocating right back to the United State in 2018. “I have frequently been this person watching the doors and on many occasions I have sadly had to turn away Chinese citizens who wished to worship with us.”

And that is throughout the good times. In recent years, the Chinese government has increased its regulation of religious worship, launched crackdowns against underground churches and instituted new restrictions on those faiths which operate in the grey area of only catering to foreigners.

So the Church’s announcement on April 5, that it plans to open a temple in Shanghai, the very first ever in mainland China, was seen by some as a bold decision.

The Church claims it won’t change anything, however the idea that a US church with expansion in its DNA could open the state temple in China is probably to be controversial — and may maybe not be allowed by Beijing. Already, authorities in Shanghai have suggested that the announcement was made without their prior approval, whilst experts said the Church would likely do not have revealed the plans with no clear proceed.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, the spiritual headquarters of the US-based Church, Jason “could hardly believe” the headlines.

“I couldn’t have imagined that we would ever have a temple in Shanghai at this time,” he said. “Immediately, my WeChat started lighting up as we were all expressing joy and excitement with our China friends.”

Jason is a pseudonym. Like other current members of the Church interviewed for this story, he requested anonymity to speak about its functioning in China minus the permission of Church leadership.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declined multiple requests for an interview because of this story, referring CNN to a website about its operations in China and President Russell Nelson’s statement on April 5.

In the beginning

Founded in upstate New York by Joseph Smith in 1830 , it took the Mormon Church some 117 years to grow from six initial members to its first million. Today, it claims significantly more than 16.5 million members globally, with most outside the US

While the true size of the church is debated (some say they include members who are no more active) something is clear: the massive growth of the Church has been achieved through the work of thousands of missionaries.

Smith said that he received a revelation in February 1831, by which God told his followers to “go forth in my name, every one of you” and “build up my church in every region.”

That is the way the Church found its way to China over a century . 5 ago.

Its begin in the country, however, was less than auspicious . In 1853, its then-leader Brigham Young dispatched three missionaries to British-controlled Hong Kong, a common staging ground for anyone seeking to spread the gospel in China.

When they arrived, however, they realized that China was in the midst of a bloody civil war, making travel outside Hong Kong exceptionally dangerous. Their reception in the town was not far better, as the English-language press ran lurid articles about the Mormon faith and accused the faith of blasphemy. Their funds running out, they struggled even to find a Chinese teacher.

“Our staying here to learn the Chinese language without one friend or one possible recourse to us appears totally impractable (sic),” the missionaries wrote in a letter to church leaders as, less than 8 weeks after they had arrived in Asia, they boarded a ship bound for California, historian Stephen Prince recounts in his biography of one of the missionaries, Hosea Stout.

It had not been until 1949 that the Church established a permanent presence in Hong Kong, with the intention again of utilising the city to get a foothold into China.

“Nearly one billion of our Father’s children live in China,” then-President Spencer Kimball said in 1978 . “If we could only make a small beginning in every nation, soon the converts among each kindred and tongue could step forth as lights to their own people.”

Beginning in 1980 , Church leadership began trying to the Chinese authorities to decide to try to get permission to operate in the united states, and in 1986, small church branches — meeting houses — were organized in Beijing and Xi’an, though only those holding foreign passports were permitted to attend. According to the Church , today there are around 10 meeting houses across mainland China. By comparison, there are across the same number in Hong Kong alone, and more than 50 meeting houses in self-governed Taiwan, where the Church claims around 61,000 members

Despite this apparent lack of progress, Church leaders say they will have built a powerful relationship with the Chinese authorities, and in 2010 they announced moves to “regularize” their activities in the united states.

“The Church deeply appreciates the courtesy of the Chinese leadership in opening up a way to better define how the Church and its members can proceed with daily activities, all in harmony with Chinese law,” spokesman Michael Otterson said at the time . “They have become thoroughly familiar with us through numerous contacts, and they have seen how we and our members operate in China. They know that we are people of our word when it comes to respecting Chinese law and cultural expectations.”

Currently, two types of Mormon worship are permitted in China : services for foreign nationals, and services for Chinese nationals who converted while overseas. The two are kept split up, and the Church is careful to avoid any sign of seeking to expand its Chinese membership within the united states. Unlike with other countries in which it operates, however, the church does not provide membership figures for China.

Building trust

The Chinese Communist Party has always had an uneasy relationship with religion . The state is officially atheist, and the tens of millions of Party members are barred from holding religious beliefs.

Despite a constitutional commitment to religious freedom, only a number of faiths are permitted to operate, each under umbrella organizations with strong links to the Communist Party.

Two are considered domestic faiths — Buddhism and Taoism — while the the others are foreign religions, with varying historical pedigrees in the united states, Islam, Protestantism and Catholicism, though Chinese Catholic businesses operate separately to Rome.

Other religions belong to a grey area: the State Council says it really is “open” to foreign businesses — but only if they respect China’s sovereignty and principle of religious self-administration.

In practice, this implies religious bodies’ first loyalty must be to the Communist Party, not really a foreign Church leadership. This point has caused a long-standing rift with the Vatican because the establishment of the People’s Republic, and Chinese Catholics operate separately to the global church, though some progress has been made towards rapprochement in recent years

Indeed, across the time Nelson was making the announcement of the newest temple, International Christian Concern, a US-based advocacy group, said that believers holding Easter services online were raided by the authorities . Local police couldn’t be reached for comment, the Early Rain Covenant Church which organized the service is known as an “underground,” or unlicensed, operation and contains previously been ordered to cease activities, according to Human Rights Watch

“The Chinese government is very suspicious of religion as a vehicle for potential political opposition,” said William Nee, a Hong Kong-based researcher for Amnesty International.

Pierre Vendassi , a professional on Christianity in China, said that the government “is mainly trying to take back the control over religious activities, and uses full force to do so, after a period of time when people could almost freely opt for unregistered, unmonitored religious activities, without facing any consequences, most of the time.”

“Now the message is clear: either accept state control, monitoring and restrictions, or face state hostility,” that he said. “For the Christian activities, the purpose is to get house churches and Catholic underground church back under control.”

As far as non-official faiths go, the Mormon Church is probably the gold standard for such a group in China. Current and former members, as well as outside observers, agreed that the Church is scrupulous about following Chinese law and avoiding whatever could be viewed as proselytization.

Nee contrasted this with “other forms of Protestant Christianity or evangelical traditions coming out of the US, who have a much more aggressive or underground strategy for spreading the faith.”

Sarah, a Mormon who worked as a university professor for several years in China, said she “did not tell people what church I belonged to or even if I belonged to a church.”

“Some friends would ask me if I was Christian. I would say yes (but) we do not talk about it in China,” she said. “They would nod and agree. That is as far as the conversation would go.”

Marcelo Gameiro, a Church member residing in Shanghai, said that he will not talk about the church “because it is against the law.”

“But I don’t hide (that) I am a member of the church,” that he added. “When I was in Huzhou, I used to go to the Hangzhou branch, it took me three hours to get there, and people started to notice I was going somewhere every Sunday dressed in a tie, so I did tell them where I was going with no problem, I just did not preach the gospel to anyone.”

Sarah said she would “occasionally see Christian religious groups that would come in and rather openly flout the rules of China.” American students would get scholarships in China after which try and convert their classmates.

“Several times I talked to them about it, I asked is this the right thing to do, are you making a good example,” she said. “I heard from Chinese people who got rather angry because people would come from other countries and give away Bibles and start conversations about religion, and they would say we are not allowed to talk about this in China.”

Playing the long game

John Wakefield, a now ex-Mormon who came to Hong Kong as a missionary in the 1980s and still lives in the town, said a large part of the Mormon religion is “we’re going to convert the whole world” and that it’s the fastest growing church on earth. “For them, numbers are really important,” that he said.

Another former Mormon, Bryce Bushman, who lived in China for nearly four years, where that he worked being an urban planner and designer, said that: “Mormon doctrine states that the LDS Church will eventually cover the whole Earth.”

“It’s considered a prophecy, something that is definitely going to happen at some point in the future,” that he said. “This gives both the church organization and the members of the church a kind of patient confidence that eventually every nation on earth will allow Mormon missionaries to proselyte and establish church congregations.”

This patience allows the Church to play the long game in China, confident that one day it will be able to bring its message to the country’s vast population.

Josh Steimle, a practicing Mormon who lived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for just two years, said it “would have been so easy to pass along the URL to a Church website to someone who was curious, or give them a Book of Mormon, or a pamphlet about the Church.”

“It was very difficult because we’re a Church that believes in sharing what we believe, and we’re always being encouraged to be good missionaries, and then to move to China and be told to not say a word about what we believe seems to be contrary to everything we’ve been taught,” that he added. “But it’s all about the long term vs. the short term. If we shared our beliefs in violation of Chinese law, a few people might join our Church and then the Church would be shut down and kicked out of the country.”

Temple doctrine

On paper, a temple really should not be too much for the Chinese authorities to stomach.

In its description of the proposed temple in Shanghai, the Church is clear that does not represent a climactic shift, nor will the Chinese temple be such a thing like the grand white stone buildings that dot many American cities.

“It would be modest in appearance. It would fit and be consistent with local custom and environment as a place of peace, tranquility, and dignity,” the Church said of the proposed temple , which it said is intended to serve as an alternative for the Hong Kong building, which can be currently closed for “long-planned maintenance and renovation.”

It said that entry will be limited to Chinese members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — those individuals who have converted overseas and came back to China — adding that this “does not represent a change in the legal status” or the power of missionaries to operate in China.

Unlike a regular church, Mormon temples are not open to non-members, and even those within the Church must certanly be considered in good standing and receive a “recommend” from a Church official in order to enter.

While the Church appears to be downplaying the value of a potential temple, all current and former members interviewed by CNN agreed that it would be a significant achievement.

Steimle said that it absolutely was “difficult to express how big of a deal this is for me, personally, other members of the Church who have ties to China, and really to the entire Church membership worldwide. It’s going to be a very small temple, but it’s a huge thing for the Church.”

Temples are where in fact the most important and sacred Mormon ceremonies are carried out , including baptisms and “celestial marriages.”

If established, the temple would not function as the first active place of worship in Shanghai for an unofficial religion. In modern times, limited services have been held at the Ohel Rachel Synagogue , a historic building that predates the establishment of the Communist state. Most Jews in China however keep on to practice behind closed doors, in arrangements similar to Mormon meeting houses.

Whether Mormons in China will have the ability to get nearer to that presence remains to be seen. In a statement issued two days after the Church’s announcement, the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs said that “according to the relevant laws and regulations of China, foreigners are not allowed to set up religious organizations or venues for religious activities in China.”

The bureau denied any familiarity with plans for a temple in Shanghai, saying these were the “wishful thinking of the Mormon Church in the United States.”

When CNN asked the Church in regards to the current status of the project, a spokesman would only give a link to the Church’s internet site detailing plans for the temple and how it would operate. Church representatives would neither confirm nor deny the veracity of the original statement announcing the temple. However, since reporting on this story began, reference to the Shanghai temple has been removed from the Church’s website, though it really is still on an archived version of the page

Vendassi, the expert on religion in China, said that despite this apparent denial by the authorities, a temple may still end up opening at some point in the future.

“If an LDS temple has been announced in Shanghai, I think it means they probably had a ‘go’ from Chinese officials to do so,” Vendassi said. “Even if the government says it is a unilateral statement — they actually have no interest in making a bilateral statement, because that would send a message of religious openness.”

Nee, the Amnesty researcher, said that while there clearly was no reason on paper for the Chinese authorities to object to a temple, he doubted whether officials “would be willing to understand the nuances of religions and their theologies” to be able to permit such an institution.

Romney is certainly not alone in criticizing Beijing, but since the country’s highest-ranking elected Mormon, his words may carry more weight with China’s leaders when they are looking at the Church’s position there.

China change

If the Mormon Church does have to exercise more patience before they open a temple in mainland China, what exactly are a few more years or decades after a century and a half?

Elder Dallin Oaks — a senior Church leader — said that “I state my belief that China is already ‘open’ — it is we who are closed … We must understand their way of thinking … observe their laws, and follow their example of patience.” Responding to a question of when China could be open to missionaries in 1991 Elder Dallin Oaks — a senior Church leader — said that “I state my belief that China is already ‘open’ — it is we who are closed … We must understand their way of thinking … observe their laws, and follow their example of patience.”

Quoting Mormon scripture, Oaks added that God “will bring His purposes to pass in that great nation ‘in his own time, and in his own way, and according to his own will’.”

Mormons who lived in China spoke of the united states with great fondness, regardless of the restrictions positioned on how they worshipped there. Both Jason and Sarah keep in experience of Chinese friends over WeChat, and hope to visit again in future.

Sarah saw many parallels between China and the Mormon people, pointing particularly to the value of venerating ancestors in Chinese culture.

“My ancestors are special to me,” she said. “Many of them joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while our first leader, Joseph Smith, was a prophet. Like the people of China who went on the (Long March), my people also traveled across a continent in search of their dream.”

Two of Jason’s four young ones were born while the family was residing in Shanghai, and the kids went to local Chinese schools. Jason and his wife made a concerted effort to integrate into Chinese life significantly more than many other expats around them, doing “many things that few foreigners experience in China.”

“We didn’t speak any Chinese when we came but we did when we left,” that he said. This brought him closer both to locals and to other members of the foreign Mormon community who weren’t as comfortable operating in China.

“I can’t possibly begin to count the number of people we had over for dinners, the people we took shopping because everything the supermarket was unfamiliar, how many people we helped to simply get a Chinese phone number and register for WeChat, both for members of our Church and those who were not.”

Both were optimistic in regards to the future of the Church in China, but emphasized the need for patience, a view shared by Steimle.

“Great progress usually doesn’t happen in a straight line,” he said. “Although there have been crackdowns on religion in China, perhaps the obedience of our members and the trust and friendship our Church leadership has built up over the years by working openly with the Chinese government will help open doors.”