THE RULE OF BOOMERANG



As much as we do not want to associate events in the lives of people and nations with the laws of nature and the laws of physics, they are largely, if not entirely, connected.

✅ Whatever you have fought against, you will be like him.

✅ No matter how hard you say, the same words will come back to you.

✅ For what you blamed, you will leave with the same accusation.

։ The greater your pride, the deeper your decline.

Շատ The more acting and hypocrisy you have done, the more you will sober up with a cold blow.

✅ The more savior you have imagined, the more you will cause death.

Եւ և Other…

These rules from nature will always be relevant if you do not adhere to a basic principle, the principle of HONESTY, which, together with the majesty, devotion and courage of the soul, instills the virtue of man-individual.

… Because if you are a hypocrite, nature feels it best և “turns on” the function of self-defense.