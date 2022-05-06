The more often the representatives of the pyramid of power refer to the events taking place in the streets of Yerevan, the more brutal the actions of the police become, the easier it is to conclude that they feel the imminent loss of power. In a conversation with the correspondent of Aysor.am, Kristine Vardanyan, a deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction, expressed such an opinion, referring to the post of Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of Taron Chakhoyan, that there will be no resignation of the Prime Minister.

According to him, if the actions of the opposition did not bother the government, certain representatives of the regime would not touch upon them regularly.

“We see the fears of the government in the convulsive speeches of the government, the comments, the insulting expressions against the clergy, the violent actions of the police.”

“Every time the government in any country in the world was about to leave, the most impudent statements were made that everything was in their hands, under their control,” said the opposition figure, describing the government’s assessments of their actions as the chirping of rats escaping from a sinking ship.

According to Kristine Vardanyan, the future of Armenia is decided by the street today, the current government knows the power of the street well, because it also came to power that way.

“The government must leave in any case, if it deviates from the mandate given to it, and in Armenia no mandate has been given to hand over Artsakh to the country and lead the country to a new capitulation. “The current government has been given a mandate of prosperity, peace and security, and they have brought disaster, war and destroyed our security system,” said Kristine Vardanyan.