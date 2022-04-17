Home Armenia The money allocated from the community budget for the construction of a... Armenia The money allocated from the community budget for the construction of a memorial dedicated to the fallen servicemen has been misappropriated. report to police | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The money allocated from the community budget for the construction of a memorial dedicated to the fallen servicemen has been misappropriated. report to police | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Moscow reminded about Armenia’s “interest” Morning: Armenia Theoretical debate and current issues | Morning: Armenia The “Homeland” branch of Unibank was opened in Yerevan Morning: Recent Posts The iShield: Apple to design and make medical gear Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Pelosi New book ‘Amazon Unbound’ gives and unfiltered look at Amazon and billionaire Jeff Bezos Smerconish: Confederate statues should remain in Gettysburg. Here’s why Don Lemon: President Trump is beaten by the coronavirus Most Popular “Fact”. BTA Ministry Remains “Anterudus” "Fact" newspaper writes. "After the resignation of Vahagn Khachaturyan in connection with the election of the President, the post of BTA Minister is... “Square”. What is the point of keeping the mandates if the opposition has... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Starting from the day of the extraordinary elections, the public is discussing the issue of resigning the mandates. In... “Fact”. The government has set a task to create apathy in the society... "Fact" newspaper writes. "In the previous issue, we reported that, concerned about the crowds at the April 5 rally, as well as the... “Square”. Moscow made it clear that they will not hinder the signing of... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "There is a misconception in the Armenian political field that Russia will not allow the Western powers to take Armenia... The Armenian women’s boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 The Armenian women's boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 to participate in the World Championship. The team includes Anush Grigoryan (50 kg),...