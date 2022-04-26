On April 26, the leaders of the NKR NA factions invited Foreign Minister Davit Babayan to the parliament. Recent developments in the region were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process in different dimensions was discussed, as well as the possible dangers threatening the Artsakh Republic in the expected documents.

Both sides were able to reflect the status, borders and security issues of the Artsakh Republic in any document to be signed in the light of the April 14 NA statement.

During the meeting, reference was also made to Davit Babayan’s online press conference given to RFE / RL yesterday, which, according to Babayan, was not fully presented by the radio station, the “mistake” was eliminated at his request.

The leaders of the faction have stated that “mistakes” like the mentioned radio station have become regular; it remains to be understood why or by whose order all this is done.