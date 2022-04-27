The "missing" tenor has appeared Morning

If among the musicians they tried to find out how many Armenian musicians live and work abroad, the vocalists, opera singers, would definitely appear in the first place. And although the latter have always been in demand by prestigious theaters and orchestras, for example, appearing “outside” for a decade or two, even in prestigious theaters, they have not gained worldwide recognition. Famous actress Zhenya Avetisyan once told “Aravot” that in the early 1980s, when she was reading Sayat-Nova’s poems all evening in Moscow, she approached him and congratulated Inokenti Smaktunovsky and expressed regret that if such a magnificent woman created The city would undoubtedly enjoy worldwide fame. He also adds that if he had not moved from the suburbs to Moscow, he would not have become Smaktunovsky.



Let’s return to opera art, where the stage and creative life of each singer is a story that is different from each other, but has similarities. Recently Al. Years later, at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Spendiaryan, we met a tenor in Tigranyan’s “Anush” opera with the role of a passer-by and Bizet’s “Carmen” in Remendato. To Tigran Ohanyan. He had not performed at our opera house for five or more years, due to which various rumors were circulating that the singer had gotten married and moved abroad, and some claimed that he was offended by the management of the theater because he had applied to join the group of soloists and received an answer that there is no vacancy… And this is the case when in 2016 Young singer Tigran Ohanyan was described as a phenomenon by both the jury and the viewers in the “Bolshaya Opera” project held on the Russian “Kultura” TV. It should be mentioned that before that she also shone in the international competition after Galina Vishnevskaya. In those years he was a soloist of the newly opened Youth Opera Program of the Opera House (directed by Levon Javadyan). Another no less important circumstance. He received his first role while studying at the class of Professor Rafael Hakobyants at the Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas. A young gypsy in Rachmaninov’s “Aleko” opera. Then, with the singer Rudolf’s role in Puccini’s “Bohemia”, we met with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of maestro Topchyan during a concert performance of the opera, and it seemed like the end. In short, from 2016 until recently, Tigran Ohanyan really disappeared from the Armenian stage. But we also remembered one thing. In the same year, we met him in the role of a young gypsy at the Yerevan Opera House, and later in the Republic Square on the occasion of the Pope’s visit, where he and Hrachuhi Basents from Germany performed the duet of Radames and Aida from Verdi’s “Aida” opera. That’s really the end.

In a conversation with us, Tigran Ohanyan confirmed the information that after 5 years of disappearance, he was finally included in the list of soloists of the Opera House. After the two operas, he composed the role of Alfred in Verdi’s “La Traviata” and the Young Gypsy in “Aleko”. By the way, director Irkin Gabitov will arrive in Yerevan in May, who will restore “Aleko”, which was once performed in our theater, and may “refresh” “La Traviata” staged by Gegham Grigoryan. To the question whether he would raise his voice years later, why he had disappeared, the singer answered. “I did not disappear. In fact, under the leadership of the famous Barsegh Tumanyan, I was busy improving my vocal technique. ” To our bewilderment, but Barsegh Tumanyan lived and worked in Astana for many years, our interlocutor said that he had been there for about three years, and then the war had already started. “In 2017, I participated in the opening of the theater season at the Verdi Theater in Italy with the role of Lensky in Tchaikovsky’s opera” Eugene Onegin “. I would like to mention my participation in 2017 at the Bolshoi Theater in Belarus, Verdi’s “Rigoletto” with the role of Duke. I participated in the Requiem of Verdi and Mozart in St. Petersburg, at the Mariinsky Theater in the same city, at the creative evening of Eduard Artemev under the direction of Valery Gergiev, in 2019 I had solo concerts in Montreal, Toronto and elsewhere. In short, maybe I had disappeared from Armenia, as you say, but my creative life was hectic until the commotion. If it is interesting, let me say that I got sick with covidium, performed in the “Yekaterinian Palace”, Yeltsin Library in St. Petersburg with a temperature of 39 degrees. Of course, I later learned about my illness. Let me state that in 2020-21, when the cow began to retreat, I had about 15 stages in St. Petersburg, within the framework of the “St. Petersburg Gates” festival, traditionally held under the leadership of our compatriot Maria Safaryants. “



We inquired whether he had not been invited to work from “outside” theaters and if he was invited now, would he agree? The singer answered. “I have lived in St. Petersburg for about two years and I am convinced that without my land and water, from which I get energy, strength and energy, I can not go on stage. Can you imagine, I often came to Yerevan for a day or two, recharged and returned. In fact, thanks to Karen Durgaryan, I do not need it anymore, but, of course, like any opera singer, in my case there will be tours. There were job offers, I had no desire. “I have always wanted to be a soloist in our theater.” Does he cooperate with any producer, our interlocutor said. “Before the epidemic, I was an artist at the Italian DMartist production center, and now I have an agent (did not say his name).”



Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

26.04.2022: