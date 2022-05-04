The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, in response to the publication on May 2 on the Hetq news website with the headline “Funds allocated for the treatment of COVID-19 were not used for the intended purpose” clarified.

“The Ministry of Health informs that an official, point-by-point position has been submitted to the Audit Chamber on the performance audit.

The publicity and publicity of the clarification is provided, which the media outlet can get acquainted with at this link.

One consideration, we advise the media outlet to “work carefully” with the numbers, as “6,990,719,557 thousand. “The” index “, which is equivalent to 6 billion 990 million 719 thousand 557 drams, was presented by the website as 6 trillion 990 billion 719 million drams,” the ministry’s explanation reads.