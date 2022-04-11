From April 4 to 10, 434 cases were registered in the National Center for Crisis Management of the Emergency Situations Ministry, 190 of which were emergencies, including 116 fires, 1 collapse, 9 suicide attempts, 49 traffic accidents, as well as 148 domestic calls. 89 people were injured.
A total of 12 deaths were reported last week.
6 cases of poisoning were registered.
Due to weather conditions and other factors, 37 cases of blocking of vehicles were registered. Rescuers helped evacuate 7,660 people to a safe area with 38 vehicles blocked on the roads.
RA: AI: Ministry: urge: is: or in everyday life, or on the roads to be alert և: strictly save Security: rules::
Ministry of Emergency Situationsinformation: և: public: with: connections: section:
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.