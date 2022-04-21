The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia has recently received numerous calls about fundraising in schools.

Taking into account the above-mentioned, the Ministry of Education and Science sent a circular letter to the Municipality of Yerevan, the Marzpetarans of the Republic of Armenia, proposing to instruct their subordinate educational institutions to exclude such phenomena in general educational institutions.

The same letter was sent to the principals of non-state schools of public educational institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Education and Science.