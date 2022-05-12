The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, continuing the practice of spreading misinformation about the border situation, issued a statement stating that on the evening of May 11, RA Armed Forces units opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The mentioned information does not correspond to the reality.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.
The Ministry of Defence
