The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of May 17-18 the units of the RA Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.