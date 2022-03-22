Khoren և The Shushanik Avetisyans Educational Complex hosted an annual conference of non-state schools today, initiated by the One Voice Association of Independent Schools.

The conference was attended by the Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth, Sports Sisak Gabrielyan, the RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, more than 2 dozen representatives of non-state schools.

In her welcoming speech, Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan noted that non-state schools are a large but very important part of the general education system.

“In non-public schools, we often see excellent examples of pedagogical innovation, alternative education programs, which, as a built-in experience, should serve to bring about change and development in public schools. In this regard, I think we have the experience of positive cooperation, the opportunity to work more effectively, “said the Deputy Minister.

According to him, the “One Voice” Association of Non-Governmental Schools has submitted professional observations on various legislative and strategic documents, which are very important for ensuring effective policies in the field.

“The Ministry establishes a dialogue with non-state schools not only through meetings and discussions, but also through an institutional framework. “We will be consistent in the implementation of joint initiatives, proving the unity of the state policy in the field of general education,” said Zhanna Andreasyan, emphasizing that the ministry is ready to discuss proposals for support and cooperation.

The Deputy Minister of Education and Science, as a proposal for cooperation, noted that the “One Voice” Association of Independent Schools can participate in the training of school principals, providing the requirements of the legal field, as well as submit proposals for cooperation with public schools.

Sisak Gabrielyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports, emphasized that the discussions of the representatives of non-state schools, especially with the legislature, were effective and purposeful.

“In particular, due to the legislative changes, from 2023 the primary school students of non-state schools will receive free textbooks from the state. “Most of the proposals submitted by the association during the discussion of the amendment to the law on” General Education “were also accepted,” said Sisak Gabrielyan.

As a result of joint work, the VAT tax provision included in the draft amendments to the tax legislation was repealed, which, according to the representatives of non-public schools, was extremely important for their further activities.

During the conference, the director of the “One Voice” association Shamam Gorgyan presented the results of the association’s work in 2021, and the vice-president Maria Khakhamyan referred to the 2022 action plan.

Aram Pakhchanyan, President of the “One Voice” Association, presented the opportunities and goals of joining the association, noting that the cooperation will provide an opportunity to pool resources and find effective solutions to a number of issues.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION OF THE MINISTRY OF KGB