Home Armenia The Minister offered to consider possible ways to increase the attractiveness of... Armenia The Minister offered to consider possible ways to increase the attractiveness of Jermuk by using marketing tools | Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email The Minister offered to consider possible ways to increase the attractiveness of Jermuk by using marketing tools | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia 10 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Artsakh | Morning: Armenia “New tobacco products have appeared” ․ The National Assembly is discussing the issue of making an addition to the noisy law Morning: Armenia In one hand the lion has a sword, in the other he keeps the treasury – the values that are subject to protection ․... Recent Posts Pedestrians have a big share of guilt in car accidents, they rely on God... US coronavirus testing is a debacle. Here’s how to fix it Pearson CEO on the death of the textbook, the company’s goal to be 100%... Citi CEO: Chinese economy has ‘come off the boil,’ deserves ‘caution’ The consequences of peace are more devastating than war Morning: Most Popular It is the second day that our compatriots in Artsakh do not have heating,... The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to... Travis Scott Donates $5million To Charity Travis Scott is one of the biggest sensations in America. He is a musician and rapper with worldwide fame. However, Scott has had a... Robbery attack on a gas station. The crime has been revealed On February 5, at 3:35 am, a citizen called the operative control center of the police and reported that they had attacked a gas... Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Agreement Settled Finally Kelly Clarkson is one of the most renowned faces in Hollywood entertainment. Clarkson has a lot of fans from all over the world who... New tobacco products have appeared in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Health The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to...